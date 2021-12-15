Blog: Can you call a news anchor a journalist?

Is an anchor a journalist? Can someone who reads the news qualify as a journalist?

This is what I once heard: You guys don’t know anything. You are just good at reading off a teleprompter from a script that was prepared off a reporter’s blood and sweat in the field. I argued back that anchors were well aware of the news which we delivered to audiences across Pakistan. The news could be from Khyber to Karachi or from Alaska to Japan, from the soccer field to the badminton court and from the runway to the trading floor. How could anyone say we were not journalists?

Or are we not a journalist if we don’t have the rights to become a member of a press club? There once was debate on who qualified as a journalist in those circles. Cameramen were not considered journalists or graphics designers who worked in newsrooms. No, we were not journalists when it came to the distribution of plots in a Hawkesbay scheme.

Of course, they want to count us as journalists when they want our vote for the press club elections. The visit our newsrooms in gaggles of four or five, smile and wave at us in the studio. How are you doing, they ask the anchors. “Vote for Dastoori/Burna and what not…”

I did my master’s in Mass Communication from the University of Karachi. I worked as a reporter with a university department magazine. I joined Geo as a trainee reporter and covered almost every beat I could. I got my big break in news anchoring while I was a final-year student and never looked back. I’ve worked as a sports anchor, road show host, covered current affairs and delivered hard breaking news from the studio and the field.

Is a journalist’s job not to bring news to the people?