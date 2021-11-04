Climate Crisis: PTI’s billion tree tsunami manifesto and COP26

Professor Alfred Kroner, a famous German geologist, claims that climate change is not a modern-day catastrophe. His research long ago confirmed that the barren deserts of the Arabian peninsula once had lush fields and waterways. He also suggested that melting ice caps at the North Pole created raised sea levels amid higher temperatures — a phenomenon that could soon bring back the meadows and rivers in the same region conforming to a 1400-year-old prophecy.

The Western world has realised that their aggressive industrialisation created a colossal climate crisis in the past few decades. Therefore, to counter the adverse effects of climate change, Conference of Parties (COP) was built in 1995 that annually reviews the pledges made towards reducing emissions by all member countries.

Regrettably, the last 25 annual sessions have been a mix of broken promises towards funding the green initiatives by the developing world and outright opposition by India and Australia to stop using coal for energy production. Trump’s nonsensical attitude as the most influential world leader taking the USA out of the Paris agreement did not help either and has created a trust deficit. Observers are also sceptical about the outcome of the 26th COP this year, taking place in Glasgow. Unfortunately, the world leaders haven’t disappointed the critics by making their journeys on private jets and leaving their entourage of cars running not far from the venue.

This crisis of rising world temperatures has started affecting every living being on the Earth directly. Madagascar is at the forefront of this devastation. Pakistan is not far behind where one city Jacobabad has experienced temperaters of 50 degree Celsius for the past few summers and is becoming uninhabitable, according to the Amnesty International. A UNDP report says Pakistan is particularly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change. Bloomberg estimates that only 5% of the country has forest cover, against a global average of 31%, making it one of the six countries most susceptible to climate change.

Pakistan is particularly susceptible to increased variability of monsoons, receding Himalayan glaciers and extreme events, including floods and droughts. The knock-on effects of these will be an increase in food and water insecurity, according to the UNDP report.

As a signatory of the COP, Pakistan, especially the current regime, has taken many steps to mitigate the effects of climate change. The steps include a plantation project named ‘billion tree tsunami’ , new dams, environment-friendly technology in brick kilns, and an electric vehicle policy. These steps are encouraging and recognised by different world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and organisations like the UN and ADB. However, an objective analysis of these steps paints an unpleasant picture.

The numerous planted trees are not local breeds as acknowledged by an official interviewed by the Telegraph. Many researchers believe that imported saplings can bring diseases with them, adversely affecting the local ecosystem. The Economist recently reported that the UK is losing hundreds of millions of trees because it is obsessed with importing plant species from mainland Europe. It is also crucial to consider conserving the existing forests as waiting half a century to gain ample carbon capture from a fully grown jungle is illogical. Additionally, a comprehensive investigation into deforestation’s complex nature and alternatives will be the key to the billion tree tsunami’s success instead of merely counting a number and pleasing the electorate.

Moreover, the construction of large water reservoirs has increased the utilisation of cement and iron, which are the least environment-friendly products. As a result, the cement industry is exhausting drinking water resources without paying a single rupee and was reprimanded by the Supreme Court of Pakistan whilst proceedings of a case concerning the northwestern city of Chakwal. Iron is also predominantly made using a blast furnace producing harmful gases for the ozone layer. Unfortunately, the present PTI government is not promoting alternative greener construction methods, such as green concrete and ash concrete.

The housing sector has seen a boom after steps taken by the current government towards achieving PTI’s manifesto pledge of building 5 million houses contradicting their environment friendliness claims. Private housing societies are hell-bent on reducing the forest cover by changing farmland into a concrete jungle and have amplified usage of brick, cement, and iron.

Last but not least, only adding a couple of electric charging points on state-owned PSO pumps in Rawalpindi and Lahore would not revolutionise our electric vehicle usage. The revenue office’s inability to process electric vehicles registration and a non-existent service network for such vehicles is not helping either. Mr Sunil Manj, the co-founder of popular motoring website Pakwheels, has consistently criticised the lack of planning in government policies on this front. However, like the climate change issues mentioned above, this is put on the back burner.

It will be interesting to see what promises the climate-change champions of PTI – Malik Amin and Zartaj Gul – make at COP26. More importantly, people would like to know if Amin and Gul have realised weaknesses in their existing strategy and adjusted their goals, making them more realistic and practical.

Bilal Awan is a linguist, economist and an academic