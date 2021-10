Your browser does not support the video tag.

Analyst Adnan Adil has said that politics in our country has become an entertainment. People get excited when politicians confront each other. The more politicians vilify each other, the more people enjoy it. Our history is filled with instances of personal attacks on politicians. When Benazir Bhutto was prime minister, she was believed to visit a pir in Mansehra. Even her pictures were published in newspapers back then.