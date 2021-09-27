Blog: Pakistani cinema can’t take another wrong turn

By Moazzam Ishaq

The Pakistani film industry is at a crossroads where every path appears to lead to the lowest pits of despair. Never has there been such a severe crisis, nor has the film industry declined as much as it does today.

Film is a powerful medium but we have never paid attention to it. Pakistan’s film industry has been moving forward on its own; governments have done nothing but make promises. That is why the industry has suffered ups and downs for 74 years. Despite this, filmmakers and lyricists produced brilliant work.

In 2019 during the week of Eid-ul-Fitr, two Pakistani films Wrong No 2 and Chhalawa were screened. According to producers, they grossed Rs120 million and Rs110 million, respectively at the box office. Some Hollywood films were also screened. And so two years ago Eid week revenue alone came to Rs400 million for Pakistani cinema.

Eid season is thus known to be good for cinemas, but the pandemic pulled the plug on that.

At the start of the year 2020, for example, expectations were high since the most expensive film in Pakistani history The Legend of Mula Jutt was scheduled to be screened on Eid-ul-Fitr. For Eid-ul-Adha, big ticket items such as Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, London Nahi Jaun Ga and Ghabrana Nahi were expected to be screened.

Films in the pipeline also face an uncertain fate. Saba Qamar-starrer Kamli, a tragic love story inspired by Punjabi folklore, began work in December last year. It is being produced and directed by critically acclaimed Sarmad Khoosat. The lockdown, however, placed a question mark on its future.

Chakkar, produced and directed by Yasir Nawaz and starring Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer and Yasir Nawaz, is a thriller-comedy, for which shooting has been partially completely.

The award-winning Zindagi Tamasha was also scheduled to be screened in January 2020 but never ran due to threats. The Pakistan-based Oscar-nomination committee, headed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, selected it for a nomination from Pakistan.

In 2020, only one Pakistani film Record was released in cinemas, on February 28, the same date when the first case of coronavirus was reported. The film was a small production. According to, Mirza Saad Baig, the general manager of Cinepax Distribution, the company that released the film, it was an experimental film and there were not many expectations. During a week of screening, it did not do enough business to cover the cost of its release.

Baig said the last time Covid-19 cases subsided, the government allowed 50 percent of people to watch a movie in a cinema hall but that doesn’t cover the cost. Producers of Pakistani films which are ready would be unlikely to want their work to be seen at 50% capacity as this would adversely affect their income.

Speaking about the gravity of the current situation, Nadeem Mandviwalla, owner of Mandviwalla Entertainment Cinema, pointed out that most of the cinemas in shopping malls are facing a crisis. If shopping malls themselves have not been open for a year, it creates an additional problem.

“Some shopping malls have even asked cinema owners to vacate if they want so that the space can be used for some other purpose,” he said. “And if that happens it will be a big shock to the film industry as screens are already very few.”

He said that 80 percent of cinema staff is unemployed, as only the most essential people are kept on. Most of them have been told that they will be paid when cinemas open.

Mandviwalla added that they have been in contact with the government and it is taking an interest in this matter but the problem is that since this government came to power, four ministers have been changed for the ministry, which has affected any progress they make. Mandviwalla went on to say that former federal minister for information and broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz had said that the government would announce a new Film Policy in March 2021 but hat never happened. All they have heard is that a preliminary outline has been prepared and so it is unlikely to be approved in the next few months.

He said that he sent suggestions on the policy but right now things are so bad that they actually need a bailout.

The writer is a social media influencer, actor and freelance writer

@moazzamishaq