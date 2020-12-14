Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Opinion

What was wrong with Mehmood Achakzai’s Lahore speech?

Here are the highlights for you to watch and decide

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
On Sunday, the Pakistan Democratic Movement held its much-hyped rally in Lahore. PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, during his speech, gave some references from the history that stirred controversy.

The PkMAP leader told the participants and the PDM leaders that he wanted to bring some grievances into their notice. He, however, clarified that he did not mean to taunt anyone.

Achakzai said that wherever in the world truth was told to power, those regions had gone under the control of Italy, France or the United Kingdom in the 19th century.

"The one state that fought against them was the Afghan-Pashtun state," he said. "From Amu River to Abaseen River, where Hindus and Sikhs sided with the British, there the people of Lahore too supported their bid to take over the Afghan homeland."

The PKMAP leader then briefly explained the history after the formation of Pakistan, mentioning injustices done to smaller provinces.

In the end, he assured the people of Punjab that they were with them in their struggle for the supremacy of constitution, rule of democracy and the sanctity of vote.

Shortly after Achakzai's speech, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry called the PkMAP chief "ignorant, enemy of Punjab and an Afghan puppet".

Chaudhry accused Achakzai of insulting the province and demanded the PDM expel him.

On the other hand, veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi also mentioned injustices done to smaller provinces in his speech at the PDM rally.

SAMAA Digital brings you some highlights from the speeches at the PDM rally. Watch the video and decide for yourself.

MOST READ
