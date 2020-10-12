Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Opinion

Hey Pakistan, let’s play the Traitor-Traitor Game

Posted: Oct 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
Now since all our problems are solved

If you don’t like what I say, call me a traitor. All of Pakistan’s problems are solved, it is overflowing with resources and riches. Rivers of milk and honey flow through its land. And so let’s play ‘Traitor, Traitor’.

The government has fulfilled all its promises and predictions. It has made real each and every slogan. Come, let’s play ‘Traitor, Traitor’. The Opposition has discharged all its duties. It has raised its voice and secured the rights of all the People. Corruption has been torn out of its roots and thrown away. All the stolen wealth stashed abroad has flown back into the government’s coffers. Come, let’s play Who’s a Big Traitor.

Mafias and cartels have been smashed, sugar is dirt cheap, there are unending supplies of flour and bread, electricity is affordable, the gas shortage has been ended and everyone has access to the basic necessities of life. So, come, now, let’s play ‘Traitor, Traitor’.

government
 
