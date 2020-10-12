A reader’s letter: Save us from criminal Karachi estate agents

We are residents of the Architects Engineers Employees Cooperative Housing Society Karachi (AEECHS), Block 8 and 9 Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, Pakistan. We have been legally living here for five to ten years, pay all utility bills. i.e gas, electricity, telephone bills, property taxes.

We have been living in our houses but have been facing a terrible situation for the last few years.

A land grabber whose name is Khalid Kiyani starts selling our plots and houses in 2015. He sends real estate agents who come to our houses and tell us to leave the property otherwise they will register an FIR and there will later be an encounter.

A few real estate agents accepted that they are working for Khalid Kiyani and Khalid Kiyani would kill us if we do not leave our properties or pay him money.

Due to these threats, the residents of AEECHS have started hiring private security guards for each street. Each time a group of 3-5 people come together with fake files claiming that the property belongs to them. Khalid Kiyani, the brother of Rafat Zaman Kiyani, the ex-secratary of AEECHS, is a master in making fake files for any plot or house.

The Sindh High Court has already blacklisted Khalid Kiyani and he is not allowed to sell or purchase any plot in AEECHS. But he gained power in AEECHS due to his late brother Rafat Zaman Kiyani and a few persons with political background.

A few of us have submitted the copy of the property papers to the Sindh High Court. We came to know that almost every single house in the society has 2-3 fake property owners who claimed the properties and submitted fake files in the court too. Khalid Kiyani is still selling our property files starting from Rs500,000 to Rs2.5 million per 120 sq yards to 600 sq yards.

He started selling KDA plots in front of the society as well.

These real estate agents assured us that if we paid Khalid Kiyani he would dissolve all these fake property files.

Khalid Kyani is living in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Sometimes he hides in Hyderabad, Dadu and Punjab. A few police officers and the IO of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station are working for him. A few police officers and resourceful persons are running real estate agencies for Khalid Kiyani privately from home too.

Here are some of their names:

Arif Estate Agency

030033897XX

Property Club

033323015XX

Khan Estate

034683000XX

030187349XX

MMM Enterprises

034320204XX

033437244XX

We request the Prime Minister and other authorities to look into this and free us from such criminals.

Your brothers and sisters from Karachi