Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has issued a “final warning” to the video-sharing app TikTok. PTA has asked TikTok to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control “obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media platform”.

PTA has already banned streaming app Bigo Live, citing complaints from people about the “immoral, obscene and vulgar” content on the app. Earlier in July, the PTA had banned the multiplayer online game PUBG.