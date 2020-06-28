Pakistan’s missing coronavirus numbers are likely its women

Women, especially the elderly, do not always have decision-making powers when it comes to their health. Photo: ONLINE

When Pakistan started publishing data that separated how many men and women got Covid-19, its graphs said 74% of cases were men. This is a completely different picture from the WHO’s worldwide trends.

In May, the WHO even said that according to its initial analysis there was a “relatively even distribution of infections between women and men.” So why was Pakistan saying more men were getting coronavirus?

At first, the argument is that more men were getting it because they were out more, especially for work.

In Pakistan, there are more men in the labor force, in large congregations, particularly mosques, and they move around more than women. The data supports this observation:

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics says our labour force has 77% men and 21% women. A 2012 Japanese transportation study for Karachi found that men took an average of 1.92 trips per day and women 0.71. Similar numbers were found for Lahore. A 2007 Time Use Survey in Pakistan said that 55% of women reported taking no trips in their day compared to just 4% of men not moving.

We could say this data explains why more men get coronavirus: women are less mobile and hence less exposed.

But, just because the women are home, doesn’t mean they aren’t getting infected. Even if women’s do not get out a lot, men who go out and about obviously live with them. (The exception is migrant or seasonal workers). The average city household has about seven members living and eating together in small unventilated homes. Women are often the primary caregivers making it harder for them to keep a distance from an infected or potentially exposed household member. There is a high risk of the virus spreading indoors. Anyone who brings it home, is likely to spread it.

What if we just were not paying attention enough to these factors? In fact, we argue that it isn’t that women are getting less infected, but that they are simply being less tested.

Why are they being less tested? Consider what we know: According to the World Bank, only about 50% of women say they take part in decisions being made for their own health care. Nearly 30% of women said their husbands decided if they got to see a doctor. This means that even the decision for a woman to get tested does not always lie in the woman’s hands. To put this in perspective, the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey said that roughly 28% of men (and 32% of women) agree that a husband is justified in beating his wife if she goes out without telling him.

Could it be that even if a woman wanted to get tested, she could not always just go and get tested? Here too, data from a few Punjab cities seems to support this. It showed that only one-fourth or so of tests were on women but the percentage of people testing positive was split roughly even between men and women. In fact, women tested positive slightly more than men. Infections are reported in clusters of many cases within the same household area.

One alarming outcome of not identifying women for coronavirus is that their death rate will be higher in the pandemic even though we may not say it happened because of coronavirus. It will simply be left undiagnosed.



Response

There is a risk of misallocation of resources in a COVID-19 response strategy without factoring in women. A strategy that fails to see women as independent actors whose needs might differ from that of the household, will condemn women to being trapped within the constraints of the household.

Of course, the government has made some laudable efforts with a first step being publishing gender-disaggregated data. The federal and provincial health departments and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities are developing resources to provide women emergency services at risk of violence in collaboration with UNFPA. One expected lock downs would worsen wife-beating due to increased stress.

A strategy should do affirmative random testing of women where there are high proportions of cases of males over females. The government will need to motivate men as well. It will have to keep the women visible in the data. This approach would help ensure that women are not being neglected for testing, treatment and support during this crisis.