Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Opinion

Explainer: Why Sindh and federal govts are not working together

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Amber Rahim Shamsi explains the reason for the bitterness

In a press conference on Friday, the PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari questioned PM Imran Khan's decision-making as the country faced coronavirus. He said that the federal government had not helped the provinces by giving them a single penny to ramp up testing and procure the resources they needed to fight the spread of the virus.

The tension between the provincial government of Sindh and the Federal government has risen to the point of public pronouncements and bitter fights on Twitter. Journalist Amber Rahim Shamsi explains what has been happening between the two sides.
FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus lockdown PPP PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Explainer: Why Sindh and federal govts are not working together
Explainer: Why Sindh and federal govts are not working together
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.