Explainer: Why Sindh and federal govts are not working together

Amber Rahim Shamsi explains the reason for the bitterness

In a press conference on Friday, the PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari questioned PM Imran Khan's decision-making as the country faced coronavirus. He said that the federal government had not helped the provinces by giving them a single penny to ramp up testing and procure the resources they needed to fight the spread of the virus.

The tension between the provincial government of Sindh and the Federal government has risen to the point of public pronouncements and bitter fights on Twitter. Journalist Amber Rahim Shamsi explains what has been happening between the two sides.