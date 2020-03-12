Will NAB be able to present evidence against Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman?

Samaa TV anchorperson Nadeem Malik analyses on his show

Rehman was granted this exemption by then Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif, a spokesman for the anti-graft body said in a statement.

Opposition leaders and journalist bodies have condemned the arrest and termed it "harassment" of the media.

Samaa TV anchorperson discussed the matter on his show Nadeem Malik Live Thursday night.

Mentioning some high-profile arrests, he said the anti-graft body could arrest anyone on the basis of credible information and evidence which could be presented in a court.

However, the anchorperson said the authorities fail to prove anything on the basis of a half-baked case, despite their wishes for the person to serve years in prison.

"Shahid Khaqan is one such example," he said. "The NAB is still figuring out which case he is to be framed in despite remaining in prison for seven-and-a-half month."

The same thing was witnessed in the case of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif who spent 90 days in detention and NAB could not find evidence against him, Malik said.

He believed that the same principle applies in the case of the Jang Group CEO. The anchorperson said Rehman must be fairly punished if there's evidence proving any wrongdoing in the allotment of these 54 plots to him.

He, however, questioned how NAB officials would face the media and courts if they didn’t have any evidence against Rehman.

"Will they not have to face humiliation there," Malik asked, praying that NAB authorities may have the answer to this question.

The anchorperson said the entire institution appeared to be crumbling in the recent past. He said NAB officials boasted of their high-profile arrests but no one was sentenced.

It is one thing to charge a person with a crime but proving it is another, Malik said.

"It is now a challenge for NAB officials to prove the charges pressed against someone they have arrested or apologize publicly," he concluded.