President Arif Alvi admits mismanagement on the part of government

President Arif Alvi admitted on Monday mismanagement on the part of the government with regard to the flour crisis.

He was speaking to anchorperson Nadeem Malik on his show Nadeem Malik Live Monday night.

The anchorperson repeatedly inquired the president about the mafias that were behind the sugar and flour crises in the country.

However, President Alvi failed to give a straight answer to the questions.

“With regard to mafias, the government said there is something happening somewhere and we will investigate it,” he said.

“It is a time of inflation and in such times, some mafias impact production and sales.”

The president, however, admitted the government’s mismanagement. He said he read in a paper that flour was exported at a time when it should not have been.

“And it was imported back when the country faced its shortage,” he said.

“So this is also worrisome for me that this is a governance issue and it should not have happened.”

Malik asked the president whether he thought that a few issues must be taken head-on and mere statements were not enough to tackle them.

The president agreed with the anchorperson saying when there’s poverty, [issues] must be taken head-on.

“Absolutely, I agree with you,” he said, adding that he wasn’t there on the show to defend the government.

The anchorperson asked why the government failed to control inflation.

To this, President Alvi replied that inflation was to increase after the removal of subsidies.

“Wherever you tried to control your trade balance, handle actual value of currency and fix interest-based growth… it resulted in inflation,” he said.

“So the government must be prepared and there’s still time for the government to at least manage commodities that reach the poor.”

The president also answered questions about extension in army chief’s tenure, political situation of the country and other issues of national significance.