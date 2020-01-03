Why are PML-N and PPP supporting amendments in Army Act?

The National Assembly is expected to pass the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on Saturday. The amendments have been made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the centre.

Interestingly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has extended its support to the government.

The Pakistan Peoples Party raised some reservations, following which the bill’s draft was sent to the National Assembly and Senate’s defence committees on Friday.

A joint session of the two National Assembly and Senate committees approved the amendments later in the day.

