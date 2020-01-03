Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Opinion

Why are PML-N and PPP supporting amendments in Army Act?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Why are PML-N and PPP supporting amendments in Army Act?

The National Assembly is expected to pass the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on Saturday. The amendments have been made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the centre.

Interestingly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has extended its support to the government.

The Pakistan Peoples Party raised some reservations, following which the bill’s draft was sent to the National Assembly and Senate’s defence committees on Friday.

A joint session of the two National Assembly and Senate committees approved the amendments later in the day.

SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Amber Shamsi discussed on her show Sawal as to why the two major rivals of the ruling party were supporting it on the bill.

The anchorperson said that supporters of the two parties were also displeased with their maneuvering and expressing their disapproval on the social media.

She invited PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N’s Mohammad Zubair to answer some questions relating to the matter. Watch the video to know what they said on the show.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
army act Sawal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Army Act, PPP, PML-N, COAS, government, PTI, Sawal
 
MOST READ
Anchorperson Nadeem Malik confronts tiktoker Hareem Shah on her claims
Anchorperson Nadeem Malik confronts tiktoker Hareem Shah on her claims
What was the significance of PPP's rally in Liaquat Bagh?
What was the significance of PPP’s rally in Liaquat Bagh?
Has PTI's narrative against corruption died down?
Has PTI’s narrative against corruption died down?
Hameed Haroon and Jami: silence is no longer an option
Hameed Haroon and Jami: silence is no longer an option
Are PML-N, PPP willing to back Army Act Amendment Bill?
Are PML-N, PPP willing to back Army Act Amendment Bill?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.