Which sections in new NAB law are against Islam?

The Council of Islamic Ideology declared on Thursday the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 against the Shariah law, after reviewing the documents in its two-day meeting from January 7 to 8.

It said some sections of the amended NAB ordinance were un-Islamic. Anchorperson Nadeem Malik asked CII Chairman Qibla Ayaz which sections they considered against the spirit of Islam.

The anchorperson also discussed on his show Nadeem Malik Live how an understanding developed among the ruling PTI, PML-N and the PPP on the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

He tried to find out if this consensus could also be achieved on other national issues including the economic situation and stalled legislative work in the country.

The other two panelists included Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and PML-N’s Javed Latif.

Watch the video to know what the participants said on the show.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.