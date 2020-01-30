Only Pakistanis are ‘orphans’ in Wuhan, say students

The deadly coronavirus has wreaked havoc in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It has killed at least 170 and affected more than 7,700 people in China and around 100 people in more than a dozen other countries, according to the WHO.

While many countries have scrambled to evacuate or quarantine their nationals, Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan feel that “only Pakistanis are orphans”.

SAMAA TV host Nadeem Malik spoke to PM’s aide Zulfi Bukhari about the government’s efforts in this regard. Two Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan were also part of his show Nadeem Malik Live Thursday night.

The anchorperson said they received messages from Pakistanis in Wuhan who requested their evacuation. However, PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza said earlier that it was better for these Pakistanis to stay in China so that the virus might not spread in Pakistan.

Asked to elaborate on the government stance, Bukhari said the health adviser meant that there was no other nation better equipped to handle the situation than China.

“As far as I know, a person may not even know of having contracted this virus for up to 10 days,” he said.

The PM’s aide asked what would happen if a country evacuated its nationals and a coronavirus case slipped in.

“If a misstep occurs in haste and this virus spreads in Pakistan, are we in a position to contain it,” he questioned.

Bukhari also denied reports that the US and Japan were evacuating their students from China.

“No country has evacuated its students so far,” he said. “This is a bit of misinformation.”

The PM’s aide said these countries were only placing staff of their embassies and consulates in quarantine.

There are 30,000 Pakistani students in China, according to Bukhari. “Many students want to come back, but a large number of them do not wish to return.”

The anchorperson referred to an article published by the BBC on how different countries had strategised evacuation of their nationals from China. “We need to work on these lines as we can’t abandon these people just because the virus may not spread in Pakistan,” he said.

Bukhari replied that the authorities were making efforts to figure out a way to get these Pakistanis back home.

“We can’t take rash decisions as Chinese authorities are involved and the Chinese too can’t take decisions for us alone,” he said.

He said the government was also looking at different options for relocation of these Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, the anchorperson asked Waqar Khan, a Pakistani student at the Wuhan University, to explain their situation.

Khan detailed when and how other foreign students were being evacuated by their respective countries, including India and Bangladesh.

He said that contrary to Bukhari’s claims, they were not given any additional financial support or free-of-cost meals.

“We feel that in this entire situation only Pakistanis are orphans and everyone else is doing fine,” Khan lamented.

Asked if they wished to return or relocate to another Chinese city, Khan said the students who had gone on vacations to other cities had also been stuck there.

He said there were problems everywhere in China, adding, “It is better to evacuate us.”

Bukhari, however, maintained that they could not get “overambitious” towards something that might not be handled by them later.

He agreed that Chinese officials might not have been able to provide petty cash and meals to everyone, noting that there were thousands of Pakistani students present in China.

Another student Nasir Jamal said the situation in Wuhan was “grave”. He too said that they were not being provided meals or financial assistance.

“We have to visit some designated supermarkets for food stuff that are too far away and crowded,” Jamal said.

Bukhari assured that his ministry would direct Pakistani officials in China facilitate these students. He said he had put up contact details of all the officials on his Twitter handle.

The PM’s aide also provided contact numbers of two Pakistani officials in China and urged students to apprise them of their issues.

The following officials could be contacted for any information or assistance:

Third Secretary Zulfiqar Ali

Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing

+8618501322992

Third Secretary Mohammad Junaid,

Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing

+8615652889195