Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, Owais Touheed debate gender issues

Renowned playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has lately been in news due to his famous play Meray Paas Tum Ho.

His views from some television and social media appearances have also greatly irked a segment of the society. Qamar, however, is seen fully defending them at every platform.

SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Barrister Ehtisham invited the playwright on his show News Beat Sunday night. The other two panelists included journalist Owais Tauheed and social activist Tahira Abdullah.

Tauheed and Abdullah took the stance that Qamar in his dramas related a woman’s reticence to her dress.

Qamar strongly denied it, saying that he was not in favour of measuring a woman’s reticence from what she wore.

Tauheed raised the point that Qamar always portrayed women as oppressed and needy beings. At this, the playwright remarked that Tauheed had not seen the dramas written by him.

Speaking on the show, Abdullah said they were tired of listening to the taunts of ‘western culture’ and ‘privilege’. She said systematic hatred of women was taught in the society.

There were some heated arguments among the participants too. Watch the video to know all what they said on the show.

