Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Opinion

Are PML-N, PPP willing to back Army Act Amendment Bill?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Are PML-N, PPP willing to back Army Act Amendment Bill?

The government and opposition parties are usually at loggerheads on several issues in Pakistan.

However, the two sides are getting closer to each other on two recent issues: amendment in the Army Act and the new NAB law.

Anchorperson Nadeem Malik discussed the position of major political parties on these issues on his show Nadeem Malik Live Thursday.

He also showed how political leaders said one thing when they were in opposition, but stuck to its completely opposite after coming into power.

Malik Ahmed Khan of the PML-N, PPP’s Shazia Marri and PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan were among the participants on the show.

The anchorperson asked Khan and Marri whether their parties had decided to back the Army Act Amendment Bill in the parliament.

Watch the video to know what they said on the show.

army act Nadeem Malik Live
 
