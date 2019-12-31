Tuesday, December 31, 2019  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1441
Anchorperson Nadeem Malik confronts tiktoker Hareem Shah on her claims

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Anchorperson Nadeem Malik confronts tiktoker Hareem Shah on her claims

TikTok star Hareem Shah has lately been in the headlines. However, this time it is because of her purported audio and video calls and pictures with some members of the treasury.

Snippets of these calls and pictures have been circulating on various social media platforms.

SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik invited the tiktoker on his show Nadeem Malik Live Tuesday night.

The anchorperson questioned Shah about these calls and pictures, how they went online and the veracity of her claims.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Zubair Umar were also invited on the show.

Watch the video to listen to what the participants said on the show.

