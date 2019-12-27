What was the significance of PPP’s rally in Liaquat Bagh?

The Pakistan Peoples Party held on Friday a power show in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on account of the 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Ex-PM Benazir was assassinated in the same Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007. She had returned to the country months before her assassination, after having spent eight years in exile.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other senior figures of the party addressed the rally.

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari could not attend the gathering owing to his ailment. However, his recorded message was relayed to participants of the public gathering.

SAMAA TV’s host Amber Shamsi visited the rally’s venue and spoke to a number of PPP leaders there.

She inquired them about the significance of holding this rally in Rawalpindi on her show Sawal.

