What is paragraph 66 of special court verdict all about?

The special court that heard the high treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf issued its detailed verdict Thursday.

A general perception about the detailed verdict was that it would provide the basis for handing death penalty to the former military dictator.

According to legal experts, the constitution identifies only one punishment for abrogating the constitution. On the other hand, the High Treason Act mentions two punishments: death penalty and life imprisonment.

Anchorperson Nadeem Malik discussed the detailed verdict on his show Nadeem Malik Live Thursday night.

He said according to legal experts, the verdict announced by the court was the only verdict that could have been expected in the case.

However, the paragraph 66 of the detailed judgment has stirred up a storm. It appears as if battle lines have been drawn.

The anchorperson discussed the very paragraph and how it deteriorated the already tense situation in the country.

