Monday, December 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Opinion

What does the verdict on army chief’s extension tell us?

1 hour ago
What does the verdict on army chief’s extension tell us?

The Supreme Court of Pakistan issued on Monday a detailed verdict with regard to extension in tenure of the army chief.

Anchorperson Nadeem Malik discussed the court verdict on his show Nadeem Malik Live Monday night.

The court encompassed many issues in its detailed judgment. But the key point of it was that the parliament was to legislate on the tenure of an army chief. It said the law is currently silent on the matter.

The apex court also said if the parliament failed to legislate in six months, then it would be considered that General Qamar Javed Bajwa retired as the army chief on November 29, 2019.

In that case, the president would appoint the new army chief on the advice of the prime minister.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
army chief Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, economy, Atif Mian, religious extremism, elite, sugarcane, new york times, news article, international media
 
MOST READ
Lahore hospital attack: Who is the real culprit?
Lahore hospital attack: Who is the real culprit?
Pakistan’s crashing economy: where are we going wrong?
Pakistan’s crashing economy: where are we going wrong?
Questions will arise
Questions will arise
What does the verdict on army chief's extension tell us?
What does the verdict on army chief’s extension tell us?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.