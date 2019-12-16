What does the verdict on army chief’s extension tell us?

The Supreme Court of Pakistan issued on Monday a detailed verdict with regard to extension in tenure of the army chief.

Anchorperson Nadeem Malik discussed the court verdict on his show Nadeem Malik Live Monday night.

The court encompassed many issues in its detailed judgment. But the key point of it was that the parliament was to legislate on the tenure of an army chief. It said the law is currently silent on the matter.

The apex court also said if the parliament failed to legislate in six months, then it would be considered that General Qamar Javed Bajwa retired as the army chief on November 29, 2019.

In that case, the president would appoint the new army chief on the advice of the prime minister.

