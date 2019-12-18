Watch what a former judge says on Musharraf verdict

On Tuesday, a special court handed death penalty to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case against him. The court sentenced him under Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Public opinion on the verdict has so far been divided. Some hail the verdict as an emblem of the supremacy of law, while others disagree with it.

SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik invited former chief justice of the Sindh High Court Shaiq Usmani on his show Nadeem Malik Live Tuesday night.

Justice (retired) Usmani termed the special court decision an “unnecessary verdict”.

Watch the video to know what else he said on the show.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.