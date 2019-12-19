Wednesday, December 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Opinion

Was capital punishment over high treason really incorporated in 2010?

December 19, 2019
Was capital punishment over high treason really incorporated in 2010?

A special court handed on Tuesday death penalty to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case against him. The court sentenced Musharraf under Article 6 of the constitution.

However, a few legal experts have been arguing that the capital punishment with regard to high treason was incorporated through the 18th amendment of the constitution in 2010.

Samaa TV anchorperson Kiran Naz took up the matter with Barrister Ehtisham Amiruddin on her show ‘7 se 8’ Wednesday.

Barrister Ehtisham said the perception of capital punishment’s incorporation in 2010 was wrong.

He said the death penalty had been there in the High Treason Punishment Act, 1973.

The anchorperson also explained in detail some other legal points on the show.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
7 Se 8 pervez musharraf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, economy, Atif Mian, religious extremism, elite, sugarcane, new york times, news article, international media
 
MOST READ
Watch what a former judge says on Musharraf verdict
Watch what a former judge says on Musharraf verdict
‘Musharraf committed treason not once but twice’
‘Musharraf committed treason not once but twice’
Lahore hospital attack: Who is the real culprit?
Lahore hospital attack: Who is the real culprit?
Pakistan’s crashing economy: where are we going wrong?
Pakistan’s crashing economy: where are we going wrong?
What does the verdict on army chief's extension tell us?
What does the verdict on army chief’s extension tell us?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.