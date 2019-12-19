Was capital punishment over high treason really incorporated in 2010?

A special court handed on Tuesday death penalty to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case against him. The court sentenced Musharraf under Article 6 of the constitution.

However, a few legal experts have been arguing that the capital punishment with regard to high treason was incorporated through the 18th amendment of the constitution in 2010.

Samaa TV anchorperson Kiran Naz took up the matter with Barrister Ehtisham Amiruddin on her show ‘7 se 8’ Wednesday.

Barrister Ehtisham said the perception of capital punishment’s incorporation in 2010 was wrong.

He said the death penalty had been there in the High Treason Punishment Act, 1973.

The anchorperson also explained in detail some other legal points on the show.

