Friday, December 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Opinion

‘Reference against a judge can’t be filed over their judgment’

38 mins ago
Hamid Khan tells anchorperson Amber Shamsi on her show Sawal

Senior lawyer Hamid Khan criticized on Friday the federal government for its decision to file a reference against Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, saying the law minister didn’t even know the basics of law.

“I heard yesterday that they will go to the Supreme Judicial Council,” Khan told SAMAA TV's anchorperson Amber Shamsi on her show Sawal.

“They [the government] are unaware of the basic law,” he added.

The senior lawyer, who is one of the founding members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that disciplinary action can’t be taken against Justice Seth based on his judgment.

“There is a basic law across the country that disciplinary action can't be taken against any judge based on what he wrote in the judgment,” he said.

Related: Govt to file reference against Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth

On Thursday, Law Minister Farogh Nasim announced that the government will approach the Supreme Judicial Council against the judge. The minister even called Justice Seth “unfit” and “incompetent”.

Justice Seth headed the three-member special bench that awarded death sentence to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf under Article 6 of the constitution in the high treason case. He has since been under immense criticism for his remarks in the detailed verdict issued Thursday.

In the detailed judgment, the judge said in paragraph 66: “We direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram
 
hamid khan pervez musharraf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pervez Musharraf, Hamid Khan, Farogh Nasim, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth
 
MOST READ
Watch what a former judge says on Musharraf verdict
Watch what a former judge says on Musharraf verdict
‘Musharraf committed treason not once but twice’
‘Musharraf committed treason not once but twice’
Lahore hospital attack: Who is the real culprit?
Lahore hospital attack: Who is the real culprit?
What is paragraph 66 of special court verdict all about?
What is paragraph 66 of special court verdict all about?
Was capital punishment over high treason really incorporated in 2010?
Was capital punishment over high treason really incorporated in 2010?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.