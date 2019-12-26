On what basis did govt cancel registration of BISP beneficiaries?

Benazir Income Support Programme chairperson Dr Sania Nishter said on Thursday the government had decided to exclude 820,000 people from the social safety net programme.

She said the government would enroll deserving people in place of the excluded individuals.

Samaa TV’s host Kiran Naz discussed the matter on her show 7 se 8 Thursday. She explained on what basis the government cancelled registration of these individuals.

The anchorperson also questioned the role of past governments in identifying the people who actually deserved this financial support.

