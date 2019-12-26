Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Opinion

On what basis did govt cancel registration of BISP beneficiaries?

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2019 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
On what basis did govt cancel registration of BISP beneficiaries?

Benazir Income Support Programme chairperson Dr Sania Nishter said on Thursday the government had decided to exclude 820,000 people from the social safety net programme.

She said the government would enroll deserving people in place of the excluded individuals.

Samaa TV’s host Kiran Naz discussed the matter on her show 7 se 8 Thursday. She explained on what basis the government cancelled registration of these individuals.

The anchorperson also questioned the role of past governments in identifying the people who actually deserved this financial support.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
7 Se 8
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
BISP, 7 se 8, Kiran Naz, government, Benazir Income Support Programme, Dr Sania Nishter
 
MOST READ
What is paragraph 66 of special court verdict all about?
What is paragraph 66 of special court verdict all about?
'Reference against a judge can’t be filed over their judgment'
‘Reference against a judge can’t be filed over their judgment’
Labeling Musharraf a traitor caused concern: defence analysts
Labeling Musharraf a traitor caused concern: defence analysts
On what basis did govt cancel registration of BISP beneficiaries?
On what basis did govt cancel registration of BISP beneficiaries?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.