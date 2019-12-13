Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Opinion

Lahore hospital attack: Who is the real culprit?

1 hour ago
Punjab Institute of Cardiology was ransacked on Wednesday

The attack on Lahore's Punjab Institute of Cardiology by protesting lawyers has shaken the country. Three people were reportedly killed and countless others injured after lawyers vandalised the building and attacked the hospital staff and patients.

The lawyers, in their statements, have claimed that the media did not air their version, adding that many lawyers were injured in the attack too. They place the blame on the hospital staff for triggering the fight by not treating the mother of a lawyer in November.

SAMAA TV's anchors Haider Waheed and Abdul Moiz Jaferii questioned the lawyer's conduct on their programme Agenda 360 on Friday.

Mahmoodul Hassan, a lawyer, spoke to the anchors about the incident and did not condemn the attack.

