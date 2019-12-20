Labeling Musharraf a traitor caused concern: defence analysts

Defence analysts said on Thursday that labeling Pervez Musharraf a traitor caused concern among the armed forces of Pakistan.

Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib told SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Kiran Naz that “the label of traitor” was the cause of concern among the armed forces.

He said the armed forces took pride in being loyal to their people. The analyst said whenever the forces found someone in their own rank and file involved in a crime, they forced the individual out themselves.

Brigadier (retd) Farooq Hameed believed the order to hang someone’s dead body was a “shameful act”. He said the judge should be removed from his post immediately.

In the detailed judgment, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth said in paragraph 66 that “we direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.”

It drew reactions from both the army and the government.

Law Minister Farogh Nasim announced the government would file a reference against Justice Seth in the Supreme Judicial Commission under Article 209 of the constitution. The law minister claimed the judge was “unfit” and “incompetent”.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the spokesperson for the military, said the words used in the verdict were beyond humanity, religion, civilization and any other values.

“We know [how to] defend the country and to defend the honour and dignity of the institution very well,” he said. “But for us, the country comes first and the institution comes after that.”