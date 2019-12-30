Monday, December 30, 2019  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1441
Has PTI’s narrative against corruption died down?

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2019 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Has PTI’s narrative against corruption died down?

The federal government issued on Monday the notification of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019. It restricts the National Accountability Bureau from taking action over corruption worth less than Rs500 million.

The anti-graft body will also not have jurisdiction over matters relating to taxation, stock exchange and initial public offerings (IPOs).

SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Ali Haider discussed the new NAB law on his show Awaz Monday night.

He explained how a public office holder requires the help of bureaucracy and businessmen to accumulate wealth through corruption.

Although politicians will remain in check after the implementation of the new NAB law, bureaucrats and businessmen will remain unscathed, Haider opined.

The anchorperson said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party may not admit it, but the mindset of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari has won.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has eventually done what Nawaz and Zardari could not do despite their willingness.

