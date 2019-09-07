Candle in the wind

Nothing can prepare a parent for the loss of a dear child, especially at such a young age. Being a Habibian myself, I can feel a certain degree of empathy with this tragic episode. No amount of remorse can dampen the fact young Usman’s candle was sniffed so early.

While the school could not ensure a long and healthy life for young Usman Ahmed Durrani, the least it can do is make his memory eternal and benevolent by undertaking to name the Administration Block or the Auditorium after Usman, and to initiate a scholarship for a deserving student’s higher studies in his name.

While we may not be able to bring Usman back, we can keep his memory alive, and show his family that we care. Anything less, would be inhumane and callous.

