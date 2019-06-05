PTI govt’s biggest crime, according to one political economist

Where was the plan, asks Dr Akbar Zaidi

The dyspeptic academic argues that the Imran Khan government may have inherited a problematic economy in August 2018, but it certainly didn’t get its act together in its first ten months in office. That is the tragedy. By May 2019 it was signing Pakistan’s 21bailout, of $6b, with the IMF since 1950.Listen to this excerpt of his analysis during a two-hour panel discussion on IMF & the Economic Future of Pakistan that took place on Sunday, June 2, at Karachi’s T2F. It was moderated by Dawn’s Khurram Husain and included former finance minister Asad Umar and economist Kaiser Bengali.Listen to Kaiser Bengali’s contribution in this separate audio edit here: