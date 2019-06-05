HOME > Opinion

PTI govt’s biggest crime, according to one political economist

25 mins ago
Where was the plan, asks Dr Akbar Zaidi



Dr Akbar Zaidi is not fan of the PTI government, or perhaps any government in the last few decades if you ask him about their political economy policies.

The dyspeptic academic argues that the Imran Khan government may have inherited a problematic economy in August 2018, but it certainly didn’t get its act together in its first ten months in office. That is the tragedy. By May 2019 it was signing Pakistan’s 21st bailout, of $6b, with the IMF since 1950.

Listen to this excerpt of his analysis during a two-hour panel discussion on IMF & the Economic Future of Pakistan that took place on Sunday, June 2, at Karachi’s T2F. It was moderated by Dawn’s Khurram Husain and included former finance minister Asad Umar and economist Kaiser Bengali.

Listen to Kaiser Bengali’s contribution in this separate audio edit here: Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’
 
TOPICS:
imf


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’
Pakistan and the IMF: ‘We are being blackmailed’
opinion
23 hours ago
Has a reference really been filed against Justice Qazi Isa?
Has a reference really been filed against Justice Qazi Isa?
opinion
6 days ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Has a reference really been filed against Justice Qazi Isa?
Has a reference really been filed against Justice Qazi Isa?
PTI govt’s biggest crime, according to one political economist
PTI govt’s biggest crime, according to one political economist
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.