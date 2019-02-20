Will Durrani’s arrest aggravate tensions between Sindh and the centre?

NAB arrested Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in Islamabad today (Wednesday). There are several cases against him, including cases relating to corruption.
“Normally, the assembly speaker is informed before any arrest is made. But if the speaker himself is to be arrested, who is informed?” asks Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme, Sawaal.
Shamsi questions if it would be fair for PTI to demand Durrani’s resignation after his arrest. She shows a clip of former president Asif Ali Zardari condemning Durrani’s arrest and asks if there is any truth to Bilawal’s allegations that NAB is trying to bring down the Sindh government by arresting the Sindh Assembly speaker.
