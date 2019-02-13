Why are important decisions being made behind closed doors in Naya Pakistan?

PTI leaders have been clear that there will be no deal and no dheel (concession) over any matter since they came into power.
But has the party stayed true to its words?
Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal, shows clips of PML-N leaders such as Parvaiz Rasheed, Khawaja Asif, Mariam Aurangzeb and PTI leaders like Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar and their statements to the public over the matter in the last few months.
She explores how these statements were contradicted in reality. She questions why our leaders make deals behind closed doors when the matters are relating to governance and the public and not national security.
