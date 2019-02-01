‘The 18th Amendment shouldn’t be disturbed under political pressure or by judicial decisions’

The PPP has politicised the matter to a great extent by saying there is a conspiracy to roll back the 18th Amendment, said Haider Waheed, the co-host of SAMAA TV’s programme Agenda 360.PPP leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, have been quite vocal about the party’s stance on the 18th Amendment. They have made it clear that the party will make no compromises on the matter.Waheed says the party has even accused the government of implicating its party leaders, including Zardari, in a fake accounts case in order to reverse the 18th Amendment.He explains what the amendment is and its importance, giving an example of the United States and its form of governance.Judicial decisions should reflect the Parliament’s way of thinking or working, says Waheed.He emphasises that it is people’s right to want to reverse the 18th Amendment, but it should be done through the right platform and not under political pressure or through judicial decisions as the Parliament is the supreme body to make laws and amend them.