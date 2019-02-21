Should PTI worry as cracks begin to appear? 

February 21, 2019




The Twitter feud between Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Prime Minster’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque has raised many questions about the ruling party’s future.

The two exchanged ‘barbs’ over the appointment of the PTV’s managing director. Fawad Chaudhry is reportedly unhappy with the appointment, but Haque expressed his full confidence in the PTV’s management.

The information minister questioned the merit of Haque’s appointment too, said Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme, Sawaal.

Fawad Chaudhry has time and again raised his concerns over elected and ‘selected’ government officials, she said.

 
 
 
 

