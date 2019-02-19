Pulwama attack: What is the future of Pak-India relations?

Over 40 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their convoy. The Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility.
Indian media and government officials were quick to assign blame to Pakistan for the Pulwama attack. Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal, shows clips of both the countries’ prime ministers – Narendra Modi and Imran Khan – addressing the public of their respective countries over the Pulwama attack.
Shamsi ends by asking who the beneficiary of the Pulwama attack is.
