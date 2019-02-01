Karachi’s infrastructure: ‘PPP gave the Supreme Court’s order a successful political spin’

February 1, 2019




On January 24, the Supreme Court ordered the Sindh government to expedite the process of improving Karachi’s infrastructure. The court ordered the Sindh government to call a cabinet meeting and submit a report in two weeks. The top court wanted the city’s master plan too. Justice Gulzar Ahmed had said that the court wants the master plan, which was approved in 1960.

After the court’s order, the Pakistan Peoples Party gave the situation a successful political spin, says the co-host of SAMAA TV’s programme Agenda 360, Abdul Moiz Jaferii. The PPP did this by telling people that their homes, property and investments were under threat, said Jaferii.

He talks about how the Supreme Court’s order has been misinterpreted by political parties to further their agenda and spark tension among the public.

He said the apex court clearly directed the authorities of the province to formulate a plan on how to rehabilitate the people living in illegally constructed buildings and not to directly demolish 500 buildings.
 
 
 

