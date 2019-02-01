Karachi’s infrastructure: ‘PPP gave the Supreme Court’s order a successful political spin’

After the court’s order, the Pakistan Peoples Party gave the situation a successful political spin, says the co-host of SAMAA TV’s programme Agenda 360, Abdul Moiz Jaferii. The PPP did this by telling people that their homes, property and investments were under threat, said Jaferii.He talks about how the Supreme Court’s order has been misinterpreted by political parties to further their agenda and spark tension among the public.He said the apex court clearly directed the authorities of the province to formulate a plan on how to rehabilitate the people living in illegally constructed buildings and not to directly demolish 500 buildings.