Have the state institutions failed to protect people’s basic rights?

The killers of Naqeebullah Mehsud are still free and eyewitnesses in the case are forced to hide, she said.“SP Tahir Khan Dawar was killed after being kidnapped from Islamabad and his body was found across the border. The government hasn't moved beyond to inquiry and parliamentary committees.”She said that SP Tahir Dawar’s family has demanded that an international commission investigate his murder after waiting for three months.The anchorperson said that the prime minister had promised to bring the killers of Sahiwal family to justice.Their heirs are still seeking justice, she added.“Have the institutions failed to protect the basic rights of people?” Shamsi asked. “The investigations have become a football between the institutions.”