Does the government plan to use the cybercrime act against its rivals?

February 14, 2019
 





A majority of social media users are concerned that the cybercrime act will be used against the political rivals and their supporters, SAMAA TV anchorperson Amber Shamsi said in her programme, Sawaal, on Thursday.

“The PTI used to oppose any crackdown against on social media during the PML-N was in power," she said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference on February 13 announced that the government is cracking down against hate speech on social media.

“Our problem is that digital media is overtaking formal media so it is important for us to regulate this,” Chaudhry said.

Shami said that there is a need to define hate speech first. “Who will guarantee that the cybercrime act won't be misused?" she asked.
 
 
 

