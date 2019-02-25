Does IHC’s decision on Nawaz’s bail end perceptions of a deal or dheel?

The Islamabad High Court rejected on Monday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. 

PML-N workers gathered outside the Islamabad High Court to protest the decision.

Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal, went over the reasons given by the court for rejecting the plea. She also went over the circumstance of the bail plea of PPP leader Sharjeel Memon, saying that according to the Supreme Court, a person cannot be granted bail on medical grounds if complete and adequate treatment is being provided in jail.

Related: Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea in the Al-Azizia reference rejected by the Islamabad High Court

PML-N leaders plan to approach the top court to appeal this verdict.

Shamsi asks whether the court's decision puts an end to the speculations of a deal or dheel (concession) being offered to Nawaz.

