Did NAB arrest Aleem Khan to tip the scales in its favour?

But this isn’t breaking news, says Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal.She shows clips of PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Saad Rafique claiming that NAB would be arresting PTI leaders in future to balance the scales in its favour.Even Information Fawad Chaudhry had made a statement recently saying that the government had a problem with NAB sometimes when it started working in a ‘political sense’. He said that was not its job.Shamsi questions whether the accountability bureau takes politics into account during is functioning. “Does NAB balance its inquiries to neutralise the pressure on it from the opposition?” asks Shamsi.