Will MQM be able to make a comeback?

January 8, 2019

Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Administration at the Cleveland State University Obed Pasha speaks about the prospects of Muttahida Qaumi Movement making a comeback.

For me the MQM is finished, said Pasha. It will be no less than a miracle if the MQM makes a comeback, he said.

One of the primary reasons for it is Altaf Hussain, said Pasha. I don’t think that the MQM supremo will be allowed to re-enter politics and take part in Karachi politics the way he used to 30 years ago, he added.

Pasha says that the MQM’s dwindling popularity in Karachi also has to do with the socio-economic conditions of Karachi, which have improved a lot. Now, the younger lot of the Karachi population does not feel the need to be associated with the MQM, he argues.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

MQM-Pakistan sends notice to Farooq Sattar over illegal use of party’s name, flag and electoral symbol

January 8, 2019 12:01 pm

Karachi police arrest three members of a rickshaw gang

January 7, 2019 11:30 pm

Sleep like royalty on a bus trip from Karachi to Quetta

January 7, 2019 8:59 pm

Online taxi service driver drives off with customer’s bag in Islamabad

January 7, 2019 10:24 am

75% of KMC’s targeted encroachments in Karachi’s Garden razed

January 6, 2019 3:34 pm

Weather forecast: Cold and dry weather expected across Pakistan

January 6, 2019 1:25 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Obed Pasha
Amber Shamsi
Obed Pasha
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.