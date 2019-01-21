Why was former chief justice Saqib Nisar so popular among the people?

Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar made headlines because of his judgments and judicial activism. He stepped down from his post on January 17.

Haider Waheed, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Agenda 360, believes that he was the man of the year because each of developments written by the former top judge has been over genuine issues and for the benefit of the people of Pakistan.

“From acquitting Aasia Bibi to taking note of corruption in high places, issue of scramble school fees and medical college fees. All the suo moto notices taken by him were on genuine issues, and were for the people of Pakistan,” said Waheed.

“Mian Saqib Nisar was a constitutionalist and a federalist and his judgments were clearly a mirror of who he was.”

Waheed considers that, be it good or bad, the former chief justice has left a flourishing legacy behind. “He had the single most significant initiative tenure. He has touched thousands of lives with his remarks, rulings, and verdicts.”

Justice Nisar was appointed a judge of the Lahore High Court on May 22, 1998, and elevated to a Supreme Court judge on February 11, 2010. He took oath as the chief justice of Pakistan on December 31, 2016.