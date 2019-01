Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Administration at the Cleveland State University Obed Pasha talks about the lack of leadership in the MQM and the prospect of whether anyone can replace the MQM supremo.

Pasha said that the MQM chief used to remove any mid-tier leaders who would rise to prominence and this has led to an absence of second-tier leadership in the party.

There’s no one in MQM-Pakistan who could fill the vacuum left by Hussain, believes Pasha.