MQM didn’t realize its voter is no longer the Karachi ‘galli ka launda’: expert

Where did the Muttahida Qaumi Movement lose the plot? Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Administration Obed Pasha of the Cleveland State University has been watching the changes on Karachi’s political scene and asks this question.

Pasha argues that the party has not been able to keep up with changing times and the change in Karachi. Till 2010 they had a chance to capitalize on it. But what the party did not realize is that their voter has changed. It is no longer the 1980s galli ka launda or lad from the hood. The young man in Karachi today is more connected with his world and beyond than his predecessor. He has more money and has different aspirations. The MQM should have moved away from the politics of “mohajiriat” and embraced Karachi’s youth beyond ethnic and linguistic lines.