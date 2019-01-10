Mohajirs can be brought into the mainstream post-MQM split: expert

January 10, 2019

What impact did MQM’s split have on the Mohajir community? Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Administration Obed Pasha of the Cleveland State University has been watching the changes on Karachi’s political scene and asks this question.

The split created an opportunity to bring the Mohajir community into the mainstream, he says. The split, however, has left its street supporters into disarray.

The party provided men (mostly) an opportunity to improve their socio-economic status, especially those associated with the lower middle class. “The upper class was never associated with MQM the way the lower class was,” Pasha remarked.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Anti-encroachment drive: 11-year-old boy dies after wall collapses in Karachi’s Korangi

January 10, 2019 7:01 pm

Akon is heading to Pakistan this April

January 10, 2019 5:40 pm

Figo and Kaka ecstatic to be in Pakistan

January 10, 2019 5:22 pm

The dark side of buy-a-ride

January 10, 2019 2:25 pm

Former MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor robbed in Karachi

January 10, 2019 10:04 am

Learn how to become a millionaire from this Matric-qualified carpenter

January 10, 2019 8:47 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.