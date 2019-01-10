Mohajirs can be brought into the mainstream post-MQM split: expert

What impact did MQM’s split have on the Mohajir community? Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Administration Obed Pasha of the Cleveland State University has been watching the changes on Karachi’s political scene and asks this question.

The split created an opportunity to bring the Mohajir community into the mainstream, he says. The split, however, has left its street supporters into disarray.

The party provided men (mostly) an opportunity to improve their socio-economic status, especially those associated with the lower middle class. “The upper class was never associated with MQM the way the lower class was,” Pasha remarked.