Lahore domestic worker murder case: How shameless have we become?

January 29, 2019




Two people – a woman and her daughter – were arrested on Monday in the murder of a 16-year-old domestic worker in Lahore.

According to the police, the women killed the minor domestic worker – Uzma — on January 18 in Iqbal Town and dumped her body in a nearby drain.

The woman got angry at the young woman when she ate a bite of food from her daughter’s plate. In her anger, she hit Uzma on the head with a steel dish multiple times and killed her.

The incident came to light at first on social media, after which the media caught on and then the higher authorities.

Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal comments on how cases of violence against domestic workers are usually ignored and mainly only highlighted on social media.

Related: Woman beats 16-year-old domestic worker to death in Lahore for eating from her daughter’s plate: police

She said it is common to find minors employed in Pakistani households as domestic workers. They are often scolded on tiny issues and beaten up, said Shamsi.

“You will find children picking up your child’s school bag and carrying it till the car,” she said, adding that these children are deprived of education.

Shamsi questions the rampant rise in child labour across the country and asks the public to consider where they are going wrong on an individual level.

“These children also have the same innocent wishes as your own children,” she tells parents.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Narendra Modi attended the wedding of Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter uninvited: PML-N leader

January 29, 2019 8:32 pm

Normalcy a tough sell as North Waziristan opens Miranshah shopping centre

January 29, 2019 6:55 pm

Dollar falls to seven-week low

January 29, 2019 5:40 pm

Orange is the new snack

January 29, 2019 2:33 pm

Excited to play West Indies on home soil, says Javeria Khan

January 29, 2019 1:52 pm

Russian envoy arrives in Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process

January 29, 2019 12:31 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
Taha Anis
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.