Kohistan honour killing case: How much longer till justice is served?

January 3, 2019




The Supreme Court wrapped up on Wednesday the case of the Kohistan video scandal pertaining to the honour killing of five girls in 2012, and referred it to the Peshawar High Court.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the incident's video is not fake.

The additional advocate general informed the court that all nine suspects in the case have been arrested.

In 2012, five girls were killed in the Palas area for clapping while male dancers performed at a wedding ceremony. The girls were killed on the orders of a village jirga

Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal, gives an overview of the case, questioning the delay by the leaders and courts in dispensing justice. She gives the example of delayed justice in the Qandeel Baloch honour killing case.
 
 


