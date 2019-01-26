Is there another solution to the ‘anti-encroachment’ operation in Karachi?

The host of SAMAA TV's programme Awaz, Ali Haider believes the little man is the most affected by the 'anti-encroachment' operation in Karachi.Builders didn't follow the rules and the city's rulers didn't adhere to Karachi's master plan, but where does that leave the common man?Most recently, wedding hall owners called for all halls across the city to be shut down in reaction to the demolition notice and who suffered the most in this? Those people who had saved for years for their children's weddings, answered Haider.When big buildings are going to be knocked down, the ones who will suffer are the residents who saved up to buy apartments, he said. Is it practically possible to tackle this problem in Karachi without the public suffering, he asked.A prime example is that of Empress Market, where thousands were left unemployed after the anti-encroachment drive and the reaction we saw afterwards, he said.The government needs to think about how to deal with the reaction to its operation, he said.Encroachments should definitely be acted against, said Haider, but is there a solution to this problem that doesn't involve demolition and destruction?We need to sit down and think about how we can solve this issue with the least amount of damage, he said.