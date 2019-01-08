Is NAB being used for political revenge?

The anti-graft watchdog has time and again been accused of being used for political engineering since its inception in the Musharraf-era.Even after Musharraf’s era, however, an agreement could not be reached between the government and opposition over NAB’s plea bargain law during the PPP and PML-N governments.Why was this the case?SAMAA TV’s Amber Shamsi explores the issue and asks if NAB is truly being used as a tool to take political revenge or if the opposition parties are only shifting the blame on NAB to escape accountability.