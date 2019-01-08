Is NAB being used for political revenge?

January 8, 2019




The Supreme Court recently set a deadline till February 2019 to amend the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)’s sections allowing the plea bargaining practice to the anti-graft body.

The anti-graft watchdog has time and again been accused of being used for political engineering since its inception in the Musharraf-era.

Even after Musharraf’s era, however, an agreement could not be reached between the government and opposition over NAB’s plea bargain law during the PPP and PML-N governments.

Why was this the case?

SAMAA TV’s Amber Shamsi explores the issue and asks if NAB is truly being used as a tool to take political revenge or if the opposition parties are only shifting the blame on NAB to escape accountability.
 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Is Microsoft going to invest in Pakistan?

January 8, 2019 8:48 pm

Nawaz in a hurry to have his appeal against the Al Azizia verdict heard

January 8, 2019 6:38 pm

Is PML-N’s prodigal son returning?

January 8, 2019 6:36 pm

NAB has failed to bring Ishaq Dar back to Pakistan, says the chief justice

January 8, 2019 3:41 pm

Former KPT administrator arrested for hiring people illegally

January 8, 2019 1:33 pm

Karachi police arrest three members of a rickshaw gang

January 7, 2019 11:30 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Obed Pasha
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.