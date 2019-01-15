Grand Hyatt case: Is there a double standard for housing of the rich and poor in Pakistan?

Last week, Pakistan’s top court ordered the builder of the Grand Hyatt to pay Rs17.5 billion to CDA over a period of eight years. 

BNP was allocated a plot to construct Grand Hyatt hotel in 2004, however, it built luxury apartments instead and sold them to various buyers. These buyers include high-profile figures such as Prime Minister Imran Khan.

SAMAA TV’s Amber Shamsi lists down the main points of the case, bringing to light a report that around 50% of the owners of the luxury apartments are tax defaulters. In essence, these defaulters will surely benefit from the apex court’s recent order. She questions the unequal divide between the rich and the poor in Pakistan saying that the rich seem to be getting away without accountability.
 
 
 

